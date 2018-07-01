Charles Aznavour to return to Israel on 95th birthday tour

Charles Aznavour chantera à Tel-Aviv.
(photo credit: DR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
He doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. And to celebrate his 95th birthday, French singer Charles Aznavour is – what else – embarking on a world tour.
The French-Armenian crooner will be returning to Tel Aviv next year, just a year and a half after his last performance in Israel.
Aznavour will take the stage at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena on June 29, 2019, just a few weeks after he celebrates his 95th birthday.
The living legend has released more than 1,300 songs and nearly 300 albums over his 70-year career, and tours almost nonstop around the globe. During his most recent concert in Tel Aviv, in October 2017, Aznavour “brilliantly illuminated the stage with his presence and voice – singing in French, Italian, Spanish and Russian,” according to a Jerusalem Post review of the show.
Aznavour’s 95th birthday tour will begin in January 2019, and take him around the globe. But before the new year even rings in, the singer will perform in Japan, Ukraine, France and Switzerland. For Aznavour, 95 is the new 25.
Tickets go on sale July 1 via leaan.co.il and will start at NIS 295.