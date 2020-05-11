Concert business struggles to shake off coronavirus

The live concert scene in Israel is going to remain quiet for the foreseeable future, as the country slowly returns to a new routine after its coronavirus-induced shutdown.This summer was scheduled to be one of the busiest in recent years for international shows coming to Israel, with attractions ranging from Celine Dion, Nick Cave and Dinosaur Jr, Iron Maiden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Morrissey and The Pixies all lined up for shows, in addition to the extravaganza Cirque du Soleil.They all fell victim to the global shutdown and ban on public gatherings and international flights. Dozens of other smaller acts, both international and domestic, who perform in venues ranging from the Barby Club in Tel Aviv to the Zappa chain throughout the country, have also seen their livelihood curtailed.According to Shuki Weiss, one of Israel’s most veteran promoters, two acts have already rescheduled their canceled global tours for next year including their Israel stops: Morrissey in May and Cave in June. But for now, the others haven’t announced whether they’ll hit the road next year.Weiss released a document over the weekend detailing his company’s ordeal over the last few months, and expressed hope that the concert industry would recover over the next year.“We’ve experienced other painful cancellations in our decades of work, but they’re usually for political or security reasons. This time it’s global; every tour is being canceled and it puts us all in the dark, looking for solutions,” wrote Weiss. He explained that the Dion show, originally scheduled for August 4 and 5 at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park had been in the works for three years, and was part of a 12-month tour that included more than 100 cities.Despite the financial loss and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Weiss expressed hope that, even though 2020 had been lost, 2021 would see a return of live music to Israeli stages.