July 12 2018
|
Tammuz, 29, 5778
|
DGTL Festival expands lineup

Stefan Bodzin, Polo & Pan among those joining packed Tel Aviv show.

By
July 12, 2018
DGTL Festival expands lineup

DGTL Festival. (photo credit: ALBERT LALAMAIEV)

 
More than 5,000 tickets have already been sold, but the DGTL festival slated for September keeps adding exciting new acts to its lineup.

On Thursday, festival organizers announced a slate of new musicians who would be taking part in the all-night concert scheduled for September 29, during Sukkot.

Joining the already-packed lineup are German DJ Stefan Bodzin, French musical duo Polo & Pan, American DJ and producer Maceo Plex (who performed twice in Israel in 2017) and a host of local Israeli acts.

These musicians are joining many others announced for the festival last month, including German DJ Motor City Drum Ensemble; Spanish musician Paco Osuna; Korean artist Peggy Gou; German musician Recondite; and Dutch DJ Tom Trago.

Among the locals joining the lineup are Israeli electronic music duo Red Axes, DJs Anna Haleta, Magit Cacoon and many others.

This year’s festival, organized in conjunction with the Tel Aviv Municipality and sponsored by Heineken, will be held on September 29 at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

Tickets start at NIS 220 and are available via tlv.dgtl.nl/il/tickets/


