DGTL festival returning to Tel Aviv this year

For the second year running, the DGTL music festival will be returning to Tel Aviv for an epic dance party with a variety of international acts.



Among those taking the stage will be German DJ Motor City Drum Ensemble; Spanish musician Paco Osuna; Korean artist Peggy Gou; German musician Recondite; Dutch DJ Tom Trago and much more. Among the locals joining the lineup are Israeli electronic music duo Red Axes.





This year's festival is organized in conjunction with the Tel Aviv Municipality and sponsored by Heineken - and will be held on September 29 at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park. The festival begins on a Saturday afternoon during Sukkot and will stretch long into the night.Around 12,000 people turned out last year for the festival, which has its roots in Amsterdam and now arrives to cities around the globe for a day full of unforgettable electronic music. This year the festival will also touch down in Barcelona and Sao Paulo.Tickets for the festival start at NIS 200 and will be available via tlv.dgtl.nl/il/