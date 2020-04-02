David Broza, Al Franken, Lewis Black to spice up online Seder

While there is no shortage of online performances these days, City Winery in New York, a branch of the City Winery chain, is offering a livestream event, The Downtown Seder 2020 at 6 p.m. ET on April 6.It is offering something deeper, a combination of Passover-oriented comedy, music and even some political and philosophical food for thought featuring Israel’s own David Broza and a Who’s Who of American Jewish performers. While this holiday tradition has been going on for more than 20 years, in the past it was a live show, but it has gone digital this year because of the coronavirus crisis.The event is billed as a gathering of more than 20 artists, thinkers and entertainers who will “wander together through the quarantine desert [in an] ancient dinner party that transcends religion and provokes new thinking in a world hungry for order.”The comedy will include Lewis Black talking about bitter herbs, Seth Herzog riffing on the 10 plagues, Judy Gold giving her annual “Dayenu” – what we’ve had enough of this year, the virus presumably, but certainly a bit more. Playwright/actor Harvey Fierstein will also participate.Musical performances will include a duet by Israeli star singer/songwriter Broza (whose signature hit is “It Will be Good,” a message many of us could use these days) and legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary; Perry Ferrell, who will give a musical “Dayenu”; and a look at redemption by rapper Speech of Arrested Development and more.Four representatives from the Lab Shul, which describes itself as an “artist-driven, everybody-friendly, God-optional, pop up, experimental Jewish community for sacred Jewish gatherings based in NYC” will be on hand to give the event their blessings and their point of view.Congressman Jerry Nadler will take part, asking four important questions to keep in mind this year, and former senator Al Franken, who was once a comedian and comedy writer on Saturday Night Live, will participate “from his shower.” You’ll have to log on to find out what that means.Livestream links will be available soon on the website https://citywinery.com/newyork/seder