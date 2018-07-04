Eden Ben-Zaken to join Jason Derulo in concert

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Though Rita Ora backed out of a festival appearance with Jason Derulo in Israel next month, concert organizers have wasted no time finding a replacement: local pop star Eden Ben-Zaken.



UK pop singer Ora was supposed to appear alongside Derulo at the WOW Festival in Rishon Lezion on August 1. But she pulled out last week, citing health issues. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Ben-Zaken, one of Israel's most popular current recording artists, will be joining the impressive lineup. Ben-Zaken, who just performed on stage last week in Rishon with Latin pop superstar Maluma, is best known for her hits "Malkat Hashoshanim" and "Tazizu."





As Israel's summer concert series gets seriously underway, a whole host of warmup acts, venue changes and extra nights have been announced in recent weeks.When Alanis Morissette comes to town at the end of July, she'll arrive on stage after none other than Ninet Tayeb. Tayeb, a popular Israeli singer who won Kochav Nolad in 2003, moved to Los Angeles in 2016. She has previously opened shows for Cyndi Lauper and Robbie Williams when they played in Israel - and she'll be back in a few weeks to do the same for Morissette.And when Clean Bandit, the British electropop band, arrive in Rishon Lezion later this month for a huge show, they'll get not one but three teenage Israeli pop stars as an opening act. Agam Buhbut, the 14-year-old singer of "Kemo BeRio"; Adi Bity, 17, who has found success with "Aher" and "Lo Makshiv Li"; and Anna Zak, also 17, whose songs "Bang Bang" and "Money Honey" have proven popular online, will all be part of the lineup in Rishon on July 26.Rock band Alice in Chains will be playing in Caesarea in just two weeks, and their own local warmup act has just been announced: indie rocker Hila Ruach. Ruach began her musical journey with the band Klavei Ruach, but has since struck out on her own.Marc Almond, half of the 80s pop duo Soft Cell, was supposed to be performing in Caesarea on August 14. But this week concert organizers announced that the show would be moving to an indoor, air-conditioned, more central but slightly smaller venue. Almond - along with his opening act, a reunion of the Israeli 80s rock group Tattoo - will be moving to Heichal Hatarbut but keeping the same date.Another classic band - 70s rockers America - have just added a second show to their tour in Israel.America, best known for the 1971 hit "A Horse With No Name," was already scheduled for an October show in Caesarea. Now, the band is adding a second night in the same location, and will be playing back to back on October 9 and 10. The group was supposed to have its Israel premiere in 2014, and ended up canceling when the Gaza war broke out. The group vowed to one day play in Israel - and now they'll be keeping that promise with two concerts.