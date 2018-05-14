May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai lands in Israel

Barzilai told reporters upon her arrival that she was very proud and happy to bring Israel a reason to be happy.

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 10:55

Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai lands in Israel, May 14, 2018 (Avshalom Sassoni)

Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai lands in Israel, May 14, 2018 (Avshalom Sassoni)

Israel's winner in the Eurovision song contest, Netta Barzilai, landed in Tel Aviv early on Monday, where she danced to a crowd of applauding fans and journalists, still on the runway.

Barzilai told reporters upon her arrival that she was very proud and happy to bring Israel a reason to be happy.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


On Sunday, several thousand Israelis flocked to central Tel Aviv after Barzilai was announced winner of the Eurovision contest. Her win in Lisbon was Israel's fourth in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world. It also guarantees their right to host the event next year, which will be Israel's first since 1998.

Cyprus and Israel had been the bookmakers' favorites going into the 63rd edition of the Eurovision contest, which was hosted in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.


Related Content

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman Welcomes public to the New embassy in Jerusalem
May 14, 2018
WATCH LIVE: America completes historic embassy move to Jerusalem

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut