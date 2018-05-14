Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai lands in Israel

Israel's winner in the Eurovision song contest, Netta Barzilai, landed in Tel Aviv early on Monday, where she danced to a crowd of applauding fans and journalists, still on the runway.



Barzilai told reporters upon her arrival that she was very proud and happy to bring Israel a reason to be happy.





On Sunday, several thousand Israelis flocked to central Tel Aviv after Barzilai was announced winner of the Eurovision contest . Her win in Lisbon was Israel's fourth in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world. It also guarantees their right to host the event next year , which will be Israel's first since 1998.Cyprus and Israel had been the bookmakers' favorites going into the 63rd edition of the Eurovision contest, which was hosted in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.