July 31 2018
|
Av, 19, 5778
Fauda star joins Ryan Reynolds-helmed Netflix film

Lior Raz added to the cast of action movie 'Six Underground.'

By
July 31, 2018 18:28
1 minute read.
Lior Raz

Lior Raz. (photo credit: UDI GOREN)

 
Lior Raz is about to go from hunting terrorists to fighting bad guys. Or, he might just be playing a bad guy himself.

While his role is still being kept under wraps, Raz, the breakout star of the hit Israeli show Fauda, has just been cast in an upcoming big-budget Neftlix film titled Six Underground.

Raz will be joining a cast which already includes Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco and more. The film is being directed by Michael Bay, best known for Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and the Transformers series. The film has been described as combining the humor of Deadpool with the action of Mission Impossible. The movie reportedly revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite crime-fighting team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first revealed the news of Raz's casting, the film will begin shooting next month in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

Legally, Israeli passport holders like Raz cannot enter the UAE. Raz declined to respond to a request for comment from The Jerusalem Post.

Ever since Raz's appearance in Fauda - his first ever acting gig - he has quickly become a hot commodity in Hollywood.
He stars as Mossad director Isser Harel in the upcoming film Operation Finale, about the capture of Adolf Eichmann. He also appeared earlier this year in Mary Magdalene alongside Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.

And earlier this month Netflix - which streams Fauda to audiences around the world - announced that it had picked up a full season of a new show written by Raz and his Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff. The show, Hit and Run, is slated to be released in 2020.


