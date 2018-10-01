French singer Charles Aznavour dies at the age of 94

Charles Aznavour chantera à Tel-Aviv.
(photo credit: DR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
French singer Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94, French media reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.
Aznavour, who was born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian parents, sold more than 100 million records in 80 countries.
He was often described as France's Frank Sinatra.
Aznavour began his career peddling his music to French artists of the 1940s and 1950s such as Edith Piaf, Maurice Chevalier and Charles Trenet.
He discovered his talent for penning songs while performing in cabarets with partner Pierre Roche, with Roche playing the piano and Aznavour singing.
It was after World War Two that Piaf took notice of the duo and took them with her on a tour of the United States and Canada, with Aznavour composing some of her most popular hits.
The young Aznavour grew up on Paris' Left Bank. His father was a singer who also worked as a cook and restaurant manager, and his mother was an actress.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
It was revealed in recent years that his parents hid Jews in their home during the Nazi occupation of France during WWII.
Aznavour, and his sister Aida, gave up their beds for the new guests and took part in what their parents were doing.
While long keeping this to himself, he decided to speak about the experience of witnessing the destruction of the French-Jewish population and helping those who attempted to prevent it.
He also toured in Israel and delighted his Israeli fans
.
Aznavour's first public performances were at Armenian dances where his father and older sister Aida sang, and the young Charles danced.
President Emmanuel Macron was a big fan of Aznavour and sang many of his songs during karaoke nights with friends when he was a student, according to former classmates.
Aznavour was also active in pro-Armenian causes and other forms of charity.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>