May 13 2018
Iyar, 28, 5778
Friends of Zion reaches 40 million mark on Facebook

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center works to educate visitors about the courageous non-Jews who assisted the Jewish people in its modern history.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 13, 2018 19:22
1 minute read.
A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem

A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY FRIENDS OF ZION)

Just a day before the move of the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center announced on Sunday that it has passed 40 million pro-Israel followers on Facebook through its parent corporation, the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

This includes three million pro-Israel members in Indonesia, a Muslim country.

The heritage center is located in the heart of Jerusalem’s Nahalat Shiva neighborhood and works to educate visitors about the courageous non-Jews who assisted the Jewish people during the British Mandate in Palestine, the Holocaust, and the State of Israel’s early days as a new nation.

The FOZ Award has been presented to a variety of world leaders including US President George W. Bush and President Donald Trump. It will also be given to all world leaders who move their embassies to Jerusalem and was recently bestowed on Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is building an Ambassador Institute, a research institute, a think tank and communications center to unite the tens of millions of Christian Friends of Zion. More than half the visitors to FOZ are Israelis.

“Though the Friends of Zion Museum is a great achievement, me and many of my colleagues’ hard work could not have been done alone. We were all inspired by a man who promised and delivered. President Donald J. Trump did what most previous American Presidents have promised but have failed to attain: to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The new United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel is just the newest symbol memorializing the strength of the United States-Israel relationship,” FOZ founder Dr. Mike Evans said.


