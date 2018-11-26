50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Gal Gadot: If I ran the internet, I'd shut it down for a day

Israeli actress walks the red carpet at the London premiere of 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

By
November 26, 2018 12:45
1 minute read.
GAL GADOT as 'Shank' in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

GAL GADOT as 'Shank' in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' . (photo credit: DISNEY)

 
Gal Gadot said, given the chance, she’d shut down the Internet for 24 hours to give everyone a break.

The Israeli actress was asked Sunday night at the red carpet premiere of her new film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, how she would react if she were “queen of the internet for a day.”

“Shut it down for a day,” she said. “Like – we all need a break.”



Gadot met her costars Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly for the first time at the London premiere of the new Disney animated film. The movie, which has already made $85 million in its opening weekend, deals with two innocent video game characters who find themselves exploring the magical and scary world of the Internet. Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, was the No. 1 film at the US box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. 

Gadot plays Shank, a tough race-car driver in the online game Slaughter Race, and serves as a mentor in the film.

“The story and the characters – they’re really profound and they’re universal,” said Gadot on the red carpet. “And everyone can relate to them. And the message of this movie is really strong....  I think that the balance between the humor and also having great lessons for all of us to learn from and a good reminder about life and friendship and people. The dynamic is just great.”

Gadot said she also got to sing in a film for the first time on a song titled “A Place Called Slaughter Race,” which she said was a highlight of the production.

