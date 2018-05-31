May 31 2018
|
Sivan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH - Gal Gadot: Music video star

Israeli actress appears in new Maroon 5 single alongside a slate of famous female faces.

By
May 31, 2018 09:49
1 minute read.
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League"

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League". (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Actress, producer, model, spokeswoman - it seems like there's nothing Gal Gadot can't do. And on Wednesday the Israeli native added yet another line to her resume: music video star.

Gadot is one of many luminaries who appear in a new video for Maroon 5's latest single, a remix of "Girls Like You" featuring rapper Cardi B.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In teasers for the video released on Thursday, Gadot appears with the band's lead singer, Maroon 5, as do comedians Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman and Tiffany Haddish, singers Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Lopez and Olympic athlete Aly Raisman.



The video features almost another dozen women, including a range of more and less famous faces. Interestingly enough, one of those faces is Amani al-Khatahtbeh, a writer and Muslim activist.

In January, Khatahtbeh made headlines when she rejected an award from cosmetics brand Revlon because Gadot was its global brand ambassador.

“I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values.”

Khatahtbeh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Related Content

apple
May 31, 2018
District court mediates end to paramedical workers’ strike

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut