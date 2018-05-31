WATCH - Gal Gadot: Music video star

Actress, producer, model, spokeswoman - it seems like there's nothing Gal Gadot can't do. And on Wednesday the Israeli native added yet another line to her resume: music video star.



Gadot is one of many luminaries who appear in a new video for Maroon 5's latest single, a remix of "Girls Like You" featuring rapper Cardi B.





In teasers for the video released on Thursday, Gadot appears with the band's lead singer, Maroon 5, as do comedians Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman and Tiffany Haddish, singers Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Lopez and Olympic athlete Aly Raisman.The video features almost another dozen women, including a range of more and less famous faces. Interestingly enough, one of those faces is Amani al-Khatahtbeh, a writer and Muslim activist.In January, Khatahtbeh made headlines when she rejected an award from cosmetics brand Revlon because Gadot was its global brand ambassador.“I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values.”Khatahtbeh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.