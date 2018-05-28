May 28 2018
Gal Gadot invited to host Eurovision

Likelihood of actress taking part in event looking slim.

May 28, 2018 12:37
1 minute read.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Revlon's new Global Brand Ambassador.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Revlon's new Global Brand Ambassador.. (photo credit: REVLON PR)

The organizers of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel asked Gal Gadot if she would host the competition. 

The news was first reported by Ynet on Monday and confirmed by the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan also confirmed that the Israeli actress said her tight schedule would most likely not allow her to take part in the event, but that she would look into it.

Gadot just began filming the sequel to Wonder Woman, which comes out in the fall of 2019. She also just announced that she will be producing a new film on Fidel Castro, adding more to the busy actress and model’s workload.

Scheduling issues aside, it is unclear if Gadot would want to take part in an event already under call for boycott from some sectors. Since the Israeli native has found international fame, she has almost never taken part in any public or industry events in Israel.

With Gadot likely, though not officially, out of the running, the question remains over who will represent Israel to Eurovision fans next year.

Several have suggested that Bar Refaeli host the competition, or previous Eurovision winner Dana International. The idea of Assi Azar and Rotem Sela – the hosts of Kochav Haba, the show that selects Israel’s Eurovision contestants – has also been floated.

Last year’s hosts were announced in January, and the 2017 presenters were selected in February.


