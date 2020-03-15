Gal Gadot film production halted due to coronavirus fears

Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman very convincingly, but when it comes to the novel coronavirus, no one has super powers, and production on her upcoming Netflix movie, Red Notice, was suspended at the request of Dwayne Johnson, one of her costars, Deadline reported.Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is a movie about an international art theft and was budgeted at about $200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix film so far. But Johnson, who is also a co-producer on the film, said via his Instagram account on Saturday that the time had come to shut down production in order to keep the cast and crew healthy and safe.
He posted a video clip of himself addressing the crew, telling them, that while he appreciates their hard work and patience, “My number one goal for you guys is . .. that we’re gonna get everybody home to their families.” Next to the clip, he posted a similar message that read, in part, “We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks.It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly . . . Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together. DJ”
The production had originally planned to shoot in Italy but that location was nixed already due to the virus, and instead were shooting in Atlanta. TMZ published pictures in early March showing Gadot climbing out of a private jet in Atlanta that was sponsored by Netflix. This raised some eyebrows because Gadot told People Magazine in January that she would no longer fly on private jets to help the environment. But TMZ reported that Netflix insisted all its stars fly privately to the set to avoid exposure to the virus. On Saturday, Gadot posted a clip on Instagram of Chinese medical personnel removing their surgical masks because COVID-19 was no longer a threat in their area and commented, "Soon it will be the world taking the masks off. Let’s use this time to reflect, love and dream."
