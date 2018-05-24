May 24 2018
Gal Gadot to produce film on Fidel Castro

Actress partnering with her husband and former Warner Bros. executive on movie.

By
May 24, 2018 12:33
1 minute read.
2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Wonder Woman Hollywood Israeli Actress

Gal Gadot 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals. (photo credit: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK)

Move over Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot is about to prove she's not just a one-trick pony - and way more than just a pretty face.

The Israeli actress announced on Wednesday that she will be producing a new film about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Gadot will be teaming up with her husband, Jaron Varsano, as well as Sue Kroll, a former executive at Warner Bros., to produce the film, tentatively titled My Dearest Fidel.

The film is based on a Politico article published last month by journalist Peter Kornbluh, which details a relationship in the early 1960s between the Cuban leader and an American reporter, Lisa Howard.

“When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama," Gadot said in a statement, according to Variety. "I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue.”

Multiple news outlets have speculated that Gadot may also star in the upcoming film.

Gadot and Kroll met while Kroll was still an executive at Warner Bros, which produced Wonder Woman. Earlier this year, Kroll departed the studio and set up her own company, Kroll & Co.

My Dearest Fidel will be the first major feature project for the new company, as well as the first producing credit for the Rosh Ha'ayin native.


