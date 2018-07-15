July 15 2018
|
Av, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Gerard Butler takes in sun and selfies in Tel Aviv

The Scottish actor hung out with his good friend, Israeli director Ariel Vromen.

By
July 15, 2018 19:42
4 minute read.
Gerard Butler takes in sun and selfies in Tel Aviv

Gerard Butler. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Scottish actor and heartthrob Gerard Butler has been turning heads on the beaches of Tel Aviv this weekend.


 

See you soon p.s We will be ready on time @arielvromen

A post shared by Unpublic Figure (@tomer.shmulevich) on


Butler, who generally splits his time between Los Angeles and Glasgow, touched down in Israel Thursday night, alongside Israeli-born talent agent Tomer Shmulevich.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



 

No retreat. No surrender. That is spartan law!! @gerardbutler

A post shared by Yuval Ben-haim (@yuvalbenchaim) on


Since then – at least according to social media – Butler has been taking in the sun and sites and posing for dozens of selfies with Israeli fans.

The actor – known for his roles in 300, The Phantom of the Opera and P.S. I Love You – has also been spending time with his close friend, Israeli director Ariel Vromen.


 

#daddy

A post shared by Sheny Raz (@shenyraz) on


Vromen and Butler date all the way back to 2000, when the actor appeared in the director’s short film, Jewel of the Sahara. Since then the pair have remained close and visited each other regularly; in January they and their girlfriends rang in the new year together in Tulum, Mexico.

Butler was last in Israel in 2013 to promote his film Olympus Has Fallen, and even met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mimouna celebration at the home of the late film producer Leon Edery. Last year, Butler attended an IDF fund-raiser in Los Angeles, which brought in $54 million.


 

@gerardbutler welcome to Israel

A post shared by Neta Alchimister (@neta_alchimister) on


On Friday and Saturday, Butler appeared relaxed and happy and content to pose for selfies with fans up and down the boardwalk – and even snapped a photo with famed Israeli model Neta Alchimister.



Butler seemed a little less relaxed when he met up with another familiar face – Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, who was easily able to read the actor’s mind.



“How did it happen?” Suchard asked the actor in a video he posted to Instagram.

“Because I’m very easy to read,” Butler said, before adding: “I don’t know how it happened! I wish I knew, but I don’t!”

Related Content

Haredi men gather in Jerusalem for the funeral of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach
July 15, 2018
State requests seven-month extension for haredi enlistment bill

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut