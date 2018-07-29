Heart of Nazareth

The Nazareth legacy hotel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Legacy Nazareth Hotel, located within a two-minute walk of Nazareth’s Old City, is an understated find amid the hustle and bustle of the rambling northern city.
Located on the busy main drag, Paulus VI Street, in a big mall, a block down a corridor past a McDonald’s, it’s not so easy to find at first, but once you see its inviting oversized doors, the hotel’s presence conjures up Arab hospitality and class.
The luxurious décor contains Arabian touches like ouds hanging from the walls and artwork amid ornate tables and chairs in the lobby.
With some 100 rooms, half facing the historic Annunciation Church and half overlooking the Valley of Mount Precipice, there is a sense of history in every glance.
The rooms are clean, spacious and offer every possible amenity. The dining room also offer Arab hospitality and five massive tables of breakfast fare for all tastes. There’s also an à la carte dining room offering Middle Eastern cuisine at all hours of the day and night.
Parking is conveniently located underground and the hotel’s location is perfect for walking around the nooks and crannies of the Old City, exploring the new city, or driving out of the city for excursions in the area.
The hotel is less pricey than similar venues in Israel’s main cities and the ambience is something that you won’t find just anywhere. Building on the tradition of Arab hospitality, the Legacy Nazareth Hotel makes its guest feel like visiting sheikhs.
For more information, visit www.nazarethlegacy.com or call (04) 906-0000 The writer was a guest of the hotel.