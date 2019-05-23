Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art to open new exhibitions this week

The disquieting presentations invoke in-between times, fictional realities, spiritual rituals and enigmatic behavior.

By COURTESY
May 23, 2019 13:28
RONI TAHARLEV, Figure with White Raven, 2018. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
A series of new exhibitions at the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art present environments removed from our daily reality of life
Five artists – Nivi Alroy, Eitan Ben Moshe, Hila Amram, Gregory Abou, and Roni Taharlev – explore ecological and mental visions of a future on the brink of extinction, and subsequent possibilities for survival. The artists – responding to frequent dire predictions of impending ecological, biochemical, social and gender-based change – have created alternative, hybrid spaces which, although based on a scientific rationale both aesthetically and conceptually, transcend these boundaries to reach the metaphysical. 
 
The disquieting presentations invoke in-between times, fictional realities, spiritual rituals and enigmatic behavior. Like a synoptic map predicting changes in the weather, the poetic and dystopic image of the realities depicted in these exhibitions send up warning signs while laying out alternative options.
 
The exhibitions open May 25 at 8 p.m. and close on August 24, at the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art, Habanim St. 4, Herzliya. Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.


