Incitement, a film about Yigal Amir, wins Ophir Award for Best Picture

Yaron Zilberman's Incitement, a drama about Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, won the Ophir Award for Best Picture.



The Ophir Awards, the awards of the Israel Academy of Film and Television, were announced in a ceremony held at the Cultural Center in Kfar Saba on Sunday night.

Incitement will now be Israel's official selection for consideration for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar nomination.This year, the prizes were spread out over many films, and films that took on tackled social issues took home the lion's share. Yaron Shani won Best Director Award for Chained, about a policeman on a downward spiral that leads to violence, and Eran Naim won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film. Liron Ben Shlush received the Best Actress Award for her performance in Michal Aviad's drama, Working Woman, which has been dubbed the first #MeToo movie and tells the story of a married mother who is sexually harassed by her boss.The Supporting Actor and Actress Award went to actors from Gur Bentwich's Peaches and Cream, a movie about a film director having a midlife crisis: Dover Koshashvili, himself a movie director, who plays a cab driver, and Hadas ben Aroya, also a director, who plays a social media expert.Sameh Zoabi won Best Screenplay for his script for Tel Aviv on Fire, a comedy about a Palestinian who writes a soap opera under the guidance of an Israeli soldier.Tomer Heymann's Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life, a movie about a gay Israeli porn star, won the Best Documentary Prize.The ceremony itself was uncharacteristically low on political commentary, particularly compared to recent years, notably two years ago, in which Samuel Maoz's highly political film, Foxtrot, took the top prize, much to the dismay of Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev. Incitement director Zilberman drew cheers at the end of the night when he implicitly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke against corrupt leaders. Incitement focuses on the climate of hatred and incitement against Rabin that led up to his assassination.

