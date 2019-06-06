Indian festival at the Sheraton

Olive Leaf Restaurant.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A taste of India will be available to guests at the Sheraton, Tel Aviv Olive Leaf Restaurant during the first week of July when the noted Indian chef, and winner of India’s MasterChef contest, Shipra Khanna, arrives in Israel for a brief working visit.
The statuesque and beautiful Khanna’s personal story of escaping an abusive marriage to become a world-renowned cookery book author is inspiring.
The Indian Festival will open on Monday, July 2, with a special dinner hosted by the Indian ambassador to Israel, H.E. Pavan Kapor. During the following three days, a special three-course menu will be served in the Olive Leaf restaurant featuring some of chef Khanna’s specialties.
NIS 200 and NIS 250 depending on dishes chosen.
For reservations, call 03-5211033.
