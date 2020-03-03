The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel gets a wickedly pleasurable taste of Broadway

Living in the Middle East, we Israelis don’t get to see shows on Broadway as frequently as we might like. So luckily, Broadway brings some of its best to us.

By YAKIR FELDMAN  
MARCH 3, 2020 20:11
ISAAC SUTTON and Amanda Jane Cooper prepare to bring together two cultures in ‘Broadway-Israel.’ (photo credit: REBECCA MICHAELSON)
ISAAC SUTTON and Amanda Jane Cooper prepare to bring together two cultures in ‘Broadway-Israel.’
(photo credit: REBECCA MICHAELSON)
Last March, Shiri Maimon packed Tel Aviv’s large Charles Bronfman Auditorium, delighting the full house with the dazzling Broadway cast production of Chicago, while in the same month, noted Israeli international singing sensation Isaac Sutton was wowing crowds at Habima Theater and other local venues with Broadway guest star DeLaney Westfall.
Sutton is back in the Holy Land this month, bringing with him another standout Broadway luminary – Amanda Jane Cooper – celebrated for her extensive work on TV, film and stage, such as her bewitching portrayal of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway.
Performing together in Broadway-Israel, Sutton and Cooper are celebrating classic Broadway musicals, performing some of the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from Wicked, Smash, Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and more, interspersed with engaging insider background information about – and insight into – the industry and the shows.
You can catch Broadway-Israel at Ra’anana City Music Hall on March 6, Ness Ziona City Theater on March 7, and Drom Hasharon Theater in Petah Tikva on March 13 and 14. Tickets and information are available at: kupatbravo.co.il/announce/66794 and over the phone at *3221 or at (03) 644-3718.


