July 10 2018
Tammuz, 27, 5778
Israeli TV show getting Ron Howard-directed CBS remake

The Yes TV show is called Ta'agad, which is an IDF acronym for a combat medic unit, and has been stylized overseas as Charlie Golf One.

July 10, 2018 13:12
Original Israeli television series Ta'agad, July 10, 2018.. (photo credit: VERED ADIR/YES)

 
An Israeli TV show about IDF service is being adapted for US audiences - with renowned director Ron Howard at the helm.

The Yes TV show is called Ta'agad, which is an IDF acronym for a combat medic unit, and has been stylized overseas as Charlie Golf One. The US version of the show - being produced by Paramount for CBS - has been given the working title 68 Whiskey, which is the US military's code name for the same type of unit.

Ta'agad, which stars Tomer Kapon (Fauda, When Heroes Fly) and Shira Naor (Shababnikim) aired its first season in 2016. The show, which was renewed for a second season slated to air in 2019, follows the exploits of an IDF combat batallion with the Paratroopers from the battlefield to the bedroom - and even the intrigue of an illegal medical experiment. The show was nominated for eight awards from the Israeli Academy for Film and Television, but lost out on all of them.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, 68 Whiskey "follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed 'The Orphanage.' Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose."

The pilot will be directed by Howard, the famed Oscar-winning director behind A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code and many more.

Alongside the US production staff, Zion Rubin, who created Ta'agad, will serve as an executive producer, as will Efrat Shmaya Dror from United Studios of Israel and Danna Stern from Yes.

