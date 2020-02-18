Israeli actress Meital Dohan splits with Al Pacino over 39-year age gap

Israeli actress Meital Dohan confirmed the rumors that she split with partner Al Pacino after two years.Speaking to Israel's La'Isha magazine, the 40-year-old actress who starred in Weeds explained that the reason for the breakup was the 39-year age gap. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she explained, as Pacino is 79 years old. "I tried to deny it, but he is already an elderly man."Even with all my love, it didn't last."She also added that she another reason could have been that Pacino "didn't like to spend money.""How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money?" Dohan said to La'Isha. "He only bought be flowers."However, Dohan insisted that the two were still friends.Rumors of their breakup began spreading after Pacino appeared at the Oscars alone. The two were last seen together in Los Angeles during the October 2019 premiere of The Irishman, the Daily Mail reported.