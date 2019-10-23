Israeli folk dancing festival kicks off in Eilat

Wednesday saw the start of Camp Bitnua, a festival dedicated to Israeli culture and, more specifically, Israeli folk dancing and Hebrew music.



The event takes place every year and lasts for four days in the southernmost city in the country, Eilat, and around three thousand dancers participate from all over the world.

It's a unique event filled with round-the-clock dancing, singing, performances by folk artists and dance groups from around the world coming to show their appreciation of Israeli dance.The festival is managed by it's founder, choreographer and dancer Gadi Biton, one of the leading authorities on Israeli folk dancing.In addition, the festival has taken upon itself the goal of encouraging organ donations. Around the camp grounds there will be posters encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors, and each participant will receive a text message with a link for an easy, online way to sign up.

