July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli model stars in Kardashian makeup ad

Yael Shelbia still attends a religious girls school in Nahariya.

By
July 26, 2018 18:32
2 minute read.
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

When Kim Kardashian West's new makeup line hits online shelves on Friday, there will be a familiar face in its ad campaigns: Israeli model Yael Shelbia.

The Nahariya native is one of several models starring in the images for "The Classic Collection" from KKW Beauty.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Instagram account for KKW Beauty posted its first peek at the Classic Collection on Wednesday, ahead of the launch this weekend, with a photo of Shelbia alongside models Amy Black and Mari Taylor.


Shelbia, 17, re-posted the image on her own account writing: "Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of something so amazing," and adding a heart emoji.

The Israeli model has made waves in Israel, in particular due to her religious background.

In an interview on an Israeli talk show last month, Shelbia said she considers herself religious, refuses to work on Saturday and attends an observant girls school in Israel.

"I call myself religious, since I observe Shabbat, and I very much believe," she said on the show. But, she noted, others have cast aspersions on her religiosity in light of her modeling career.

Shelbia said she ignores those with negative things to say, and said she has big dreams of working abroad, although one thing might slow her down a little: her plans to enlist in the IDF next year.

While Shelbia is working for Kardashian, the international supermodel and reality star herself is being courted for an Israeli ad campaign - for the Bar Refaeli-fronted eyeglasses brand Carolina Lemke.

In March the company's CEO said they were at an "advanced stage" of negotiations with Kardashian, which would include shooting commercials alongside Refaeli.


Related Content

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord
July 26, 2018
PLO to discuss calls for severing ties with Israel

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut