Israeli prof's book to be adapted for screen

Yuval Noah Harari and a copy of his book "Sapiens"..
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
X
Sapiens, a nonfiction work by Israeli Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, will be getting the Hollywood treatment.
The book, subtitled "A Brief History of Humankind," was published in Hebrew in 2011 and then in English in 2014. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that UK director Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Gladiator) and the Oscar-winning British filmmaker Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy) will be teaming up to adapt the book for the screen.
The format for the adaptation has yet to be determined, especially give the wide-ranging scope of the book, which traces human history from the Stone Age through the 21st century.
"We hope to mix science, fiction, history, drama and genius in order to bring to life the incredible journey of our species, that began as an insignificant animal and is now on the verge of becoming a god," wrote Harari, a professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in a statement.
The professor, who lectures on world history and other topics at the university, shared the news on his Facebook page Thursday morning: "Excited to announce that Sapiens will be adapted for the screen by some of the best storytellers in the film industry!"
In its English translation, the book has sold more than eight million copies; it has now been translated into nearly 50 languages, according to the author. Harari's latest book, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
, will be published in September by Penguin RandomHouse.
According to The Hollywood Reporter
, Scott and Kapadia secured the rights to the book in 2017, and the project will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and On the Corner Films.