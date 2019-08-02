Jennifer Lopez Knocks it out of Hayarkon Park

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

If the Tel Aviv municipality could have picked up a nickel for every dropped jaw in the audience of Jennifer Lopez’ “It’s My Party” concert Thursday August 1st, it would be the richest city in the world.





The show was likely one of the best to ever come to stage in Park Hayarkon. Lopez is an internationally known celebrity for a reason. She put in the work and it showed. The Latina star from the Bronx turned 50-years-old on July 24th and celebrated the milestone with a 38-show tour, six of which are in international cities beginning with Tel Aviv and ending in St. Petersburg. The show marked Jenny "from the block’s" first ever appearance in the Holy Land.

Experiencing a Lopez concert is not ordinary. Each number was its own theatrical act equipped with choreographed dances, props of all kinds and specialized costuming. The mother of two accomplished six quick changes throughout the 90 minute set. Costumes ranged from a champagne sequinned, one-legged body suit for the opener “Medicine” to a shocking red salsa-style gown in honor of the late Selena Quintanilla (for which Lopez played on film) to glimmering gold heeled boots that ran up the thigh, to a final electric green bodysuit. And that didn’t even cover it all. The star cracked jokes on stage, connecting with the crowd and teasing that her one-legged jumper only showed off part of her bottom. The opening act bursted with energy as dancers doubled for bottle-service girls while strolling down the catwalk holding fire-crackling alcohol as though celebrating a birthday in a high-end Manhattan nightclub. From here, the party was set.

JLo’s classic hit songs like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real” and “All I Have” brought audience members to a familiar place. Fans who’ve kept up with her music since the beginning held their hands over their hearts swaying in nostalgia. Some belted the lyrics out. Though these time capsule songs brought us back, what was most unique about this concert — and what makes JLo one of the best entertainers of all time — is her ability to stay current.

The show mixed in songs like “Te Bote II,” a part two to the highly popular reggaeton song originally by Nio Garcia. In 2017, it swept the globe and is still so widespread, you can hear it on dance floors in every city. Younger JLo fans found favor in this. “Limitless,” Lopez’ 2018 song pulled from her film “Second Act” sampled David Guetta’s 2011 hit “Titanium,” which everyone in the crowd recognized and sang along to. Additionally, Lopez worked with Drake tracks to bridge songs and keep younger audiences engaged. Lopez paid homage to the Godfather during her “Dinero,” showing off a short film and dressing in sexy mafia attire. She included a little Ariana Grande with a sampling of “7 Rings” and mixed in some Cardi B (also from the Bronx).

Lopez came up with some “rules” at the start of the night. She asked the audience to treat the concert like it was a party by dancing, singing and partying. The variety of music on the set list certainly made it as such, but it was the audience members who didn’t hold up their end of the bargain. Though the show was packed out with nearly 60,000 people (organizers added additional space two days ahead to accommodate more fans) it seemed almost no one knew the lyrics to her songs and were unwilling to dance. Some stood idle with their arms folded, focusing on holding down their carved out personal space on the lawn. It was only midway through the show that the crowd moved their feet — and worse, it seemed the only song the general public knew the words to was one verse in “Jenny from the Block,” somewhat of a slap in the face to the artist’s 25 year song span.

Nevertheless, Lopez’ voice was unwavering. In fact, many of her live renditions beat out her own recordings, a feat not many artists can accomplish. She danced on par with any of her backups, all of whom are likely half her age. JLo participated in partner moves, was lifted into the air multiple times and even completed a backflip on stage. In addition to killing the routines, she spoke with the audience frequently, filling them in about her journey to her stardom. Lopez told the crowd she loved them multiple times and even had a front-of-stage fan whisper the translation to her in Hebrew. She spit it back perfectly on the mic right on her first try. Fans screamed in delight. Her message for the night came across: “you are capable of accomplishing anything you want, so long as you believe.”

Lopez’ fiance Alex Rodriguez, former shortstop for the NY Yankees, was in the crowd and appeared on the big screen during the event. Lopez’ daughter, Emme made an on-stage appearance, too, singing a brief duet with her mother. The 11-year-old twin seemed bashful at first, but hit a couple of impressive notes to show she has the pipes to match her mom.

Will JLo ever stop? It appears not. The TV show “World of Dance,” in which the triple threat sits on a judging panel for, will return to the screen next year. If you didn’t get to soak in enough of the phenomena, you can catch her starring in a new thrilling film called “Hustlers” set to come out September 13. She stars alongside big names like Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. If Lopez’ never returns to Tel Aviv, she will have undoubtedly left her mark.

