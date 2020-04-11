The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jewish-American cartoonist legend Mort Drucker dead at age 91

Drucker was so talented George Lucas prevented the Star War’s legal defense team from suing MAD magazine when they released a parody of the film drawn by him.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 11, 2020 01:44
Jewish-American cartoonist Mort Drucker next to his works in MAD magazine (photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish-American cartoonist Mort Drucker next to his works in MAD magazine
(photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish-American cartoonist Mort Drucker passed away on Thursday night in sis home in Woodbury NY - he was 91 years old and much admired for his 50 years of work in the field of cartoons and illustrations, mostly for MAD magazine.  
 
CNN reporter Jake Tapper reported that the cause of death had not been the novel coronavirus. Tapper was a great fan of Drucker and shared some original art he had bought by him on social media.  
'  
Fellow cartoonist and friend John Reiner told CNN that during their last phone conversation Drucker said that he feels as if he is “the luckiest man” as he had “a wonderful life.”  
 
Born in 1929, Drucker began working in comics at the age of 18 after he got a recommendation from another Jewish-American comic book legend Will Eisner. He began working for MAD magazine in 1956, quickly developing his unique artistic range which often covered parodies, television, and movies. Drucker was such a massive hit that he was printed in almost every issue for his 55-year career there.  

 

MAD magazine had a unique influence on American pop culture and cartoons as it very much expressed and shaped a way of looking at the world that was highly original and iconoclastic at the time. Among the iconic strips it featured were Spy vs Spy by Cuban-American artist Antonio Prohías and the fictional character of Alfred E. Neuman with his catchphrase “What, me worry?”  
 
One of the novel things about MAD was how it dared poke fun at Hollywood and Television, something Drucker became extremely famous for. So much so that when the magazine ran a parody of the Star Wars films, made by Drucker. It was only a fan letter by director Geroge Lucas that saved the publication from being sued. Star of 1980’s Back to the Future films Michael J. Fox publicly said that he realized he has made it when Drucker drew a cartoon of him for MAD.    
 
Awarded the 2015 Medal of Honor by the National Cartoonists Society, his other works included covers for Time magazine and the 1973 film American Graffiti, which was also directed by George Lucas.  
 
Cartoonist Rob Rogers called Drucker “my hero”, Indian cartoonist Satish Acharya created a cartoon in which Drucker is seen at the pearly gates of heaven saying: “Me worry? I brought a pencil.” Comic book writer Tom King called Drucker “one of the greats.”  
 
Brian Michael Bendis, who created the character of Jessica Jones which was adapted to a Netflix series, took to social media to thank Drucker for shaping millions of childhoods when they needed him the most.  
         


Tags American Jewry movie comics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by