Jewish-American cartoonist legend Mort Drucker dead at age 91



Jewish-American cartoonist Mort Drucker passed away on Thursday night in sis home in Woodbury NY - he was 91 years old and much admired for his 50 years of work in the field of cartoons and illustrations, mostly for MAD magazine

One last note on Mort Drucker, who died last night. I recently bought an original from a 1961 MAD and sent it to Mort’s friend John Reiner to show him. Mort shared some of the research material he used — you can see the expressions on the woman's face in the first three panels. pic.twitter.com/O6W7xDjjOn April 10, 2020 ' CNN reporter Jake Tapper reported that the cause of death had not been the novel coronavirus. Tapper was a great fan of Drucker and shared some original art he had bought by him on social media.

Fellow cartoonist and friend John Reiner told CNN that during their last phone conversation Drucker said that he feels as if he is “the luckiest man” as he had “a wonderful life.”





Born in 1929, Drucker began working in comics at the age of 18 after he got a recommendation from another Jewish-American comic book legend Will Eisner. He began working for MAD magazine in 1956, quickly developing his unique artistic range which often covered parodies, television, and movies. Drucker was such a massive hit that he was printed in almost every issue for his 55-year career there.



MAD magazine had a unique influence on American pop culture and cartoons as it very much

MAD magazine had a unique influence on American pop culture and cartoons as it very much expressed and shaped a way of looking at the world that was highly original and iconoclastic at the time. Among the iconic strips it featured were Spy vs Spy by Cuban-American artist Antonio Prohías and the fictional character of Alfred E. Neuman with his catchphrase “What, me worry?”

One of the novel things about MAD was how it dared poke fun at Hollywood and Television, something Drucker became extremely famous for. So much so that when the magazine ran a parody of the Star Wars films, made by Drucker. It was only a fan letter by director Geroge Lucas that saved the publication from being sued. Star of 1980’s Back to the Future films Michael J. Fox publicly said that he realized he has made it when Drucker drew a cartoon of him for MAD.





pic.twitter.com/I34GOFX0H9 RIP Mort! #MortDrucker April 10, 2020 Awarded the 2015 Medal of Honor by the National Cartoonists Society, his other works included covers for Time magazine and the 1973 film American Graffiti, which was also directed by George Lucas.

Cartoonist Rob Rogers called Drucker “my hero”, Indian cartoonist Satish Acharya created a cartoon in which Drucker is seen at the pearly gates of heaven saying: “Me worry? I brought a pencil.” Comic book writer Tom King called Drucker “one of the greats.”



Brian Michael Bendis, who created the character of Jessica Jones which was adapted to a Netflix series, took to social media to thank Drucker for shaping millions of childhoods when they needed him the most.