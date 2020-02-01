Jews under attack in first trailer for HBO's 'The Plot Against America'

The first trailer for HBO’s adaptation of the Philip Roth novel The Plot Against America was released on Thursday.

The series, co-created by David Simon and based on Roth’s 2004 novel of the same name, premieres on March 16. It stars John Turturro (as a rabbi), Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan and Morgan Spector (best known for his role on Homeland, the American adaptation of the Israeli series Hatufim).

Fans of the Roth novel should be excited, as the trailer shows that the miniseries is faithful to the book’s plot. In the novel’s alternate history, Charles Lindbergh, the aviator-turned-antisemitic-populist, becomes president and stokes anti-Jewish fear throughout the US.