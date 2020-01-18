Jury picked for Harvey Weinstein trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who launched the careers of noted directors such as Quentin Tarantino, will face 12 jurors when his trial will begin on Wednesday in NYC.





If found guilty of the five charges, which include alleged rape and sexual assault, he may face life in prison, BBC reported.



More than 80 women claimed Weinstein sexually assaulted them, roughly seven thousand men and women were screened to select the 12 jurors who will decide his fate. They had been warned by Judge James Burke that they must decide based on “the evidence,” and not the #Me Too movement the public reports of the alleged crimes launched.



Actress Uma Thurman, who played the lead role in the 2003 Terantino film Kill Bill and Kill Bill part 2 in 2004 claimed Weinstein physically assaulted her and made unwanted advances on her, CNBC reported in 2018. The report included a friend of the actress alleging the producer said he would destroy her career unless she accepts his unwanted attention.



Weinstein also faces a court case in Los Angeles for alleged rape and sexual assault and will face the judge residing in that case after his trial in NYC is finished, which is expected to be in March.





Tarantino, who currently resides in Israel where he is expecting the birth of his child with Israeli singer Daniela Pick , said in the past he regrets not doing more than he did when he first heard the news about Weinstein and that he knew enough to act in real time, but did not.