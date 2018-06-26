June 26 2018
|
Tammuz, 13, 5778
|
Musical duo meet with Israeli pop stars Static and Ben-El

By
June 26, 2018 15:47
3 minute read.
Katherine McPhee, David Foster tour Israel

Katherine McPhee and David Foster. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
American Idol alum and Broadway star Katherine McPhee, and her boyfriend, composer and songwriter David Foster, are taking in the sites around Israel on vacation.

McPhee, known as the runner up on the fifth season of American Idol, has gone on to release five studio albums, land the lead role on the TV show Smash and is currently starring in the Broadway show Waitress.

McPhee appears to have landed in Israel on Sunday, and spent Monday exploring Jerusalem with Foster.

"What a day," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Went to Jerusalem and visited where Jesus died and rose."

On her Instagram story, McPhee posted images overlooking the Mount of Olives, and both outside and inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

 

What a day. Went to Jerusalem and visited where Jesus died and rose.

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on


Then Foster, 68 and divorced four times, and McPhee, 34 and divorced once, had dinner with a few special guests on Monday night. The couple dined with Israeli pop star royalty Static and Ben-El Tavori in Herzliya. That dinner was facilitated by Israeli billionaire producer and investor Haim Saban, who is also in Israel with his wife, Cheryl.

 

#familia

A post shared by Benel Tavori - בן אל תבורי (@beneltavori) on


Saban recently signed the Israeli pop duo to an American record deal to produce seven albums in the next 10 years.



When Saban received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, Foster spoke at the ceremony about his longtime friend.

Foster, who has written songs from everyone from Celine Dion to Whitney Houston, Madonna, Barbara Streisand, Michael Jackson and more, has won 16 Grammy Awards. 

On his own Instagram account, Foster uploaded a photo of himself on Monday overlooking the Jaffa beach, writing "summer daze!!"

 

summer daze!!

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on



