Kim Kardashian to spend three days in Israel next month

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Kim Kardashian West will spend three days in March in Israel promoting her new line of sunglasses for the Israeli company Carolina Lemke.





The Israeli-based eyewear brand - partially owned by Bar Refaeli - announced Thursday that Kardashian West will be in Israel from March 19-21. The supermodel and reality TV star will use the opportunity to unveil the range of glasses she designed for the Israeli brand.



"Carolina Lemke really allowed me to express myself," said Kardashian West in a statement from the company. "Together we designed this collection from the beginning. I wanted to create a range of sunglasses, frames with a fashionable statement as well as more classic frames, because I always felt that fashion should be varied. This collection is for everyone, and everyone should feel like they're part of the conversation."



The new collection is all part of Carolina Lemke's push to enter the US market. The brand currently has dozens of stores in Israel and a handful across Europe. In September, Castro - the parent company of Carolina Lemke - revealed that Kardashian West will receive 10% of the shares of its sales efforts in the United States. Castro said the brand is expected to spend between $20 million and $30 million to enter the American market.



Kardashian West will also receive just under 5% of the proceeds from her own line of eyewear. Her collection will be available online in a presale starting February 27, and officially launch with Kardashian West's visit to Israel.



On Wednesday, the supermodel revealed details of the new collection to Vogue, including that all the sunglasses are less than $100.

“It’s a little crazy how expensive designer sunglasses can get,” Kardashian West told the magazine. “Especially if you lose your sunglasses a lot, or if you tend to break them or scratch them. I felt like the quality [of these sunglasses] was so high-level, and the price point was really reasonable, and I really liked how open they were to different design ideas. We have such a range, from big shield glasses to more sporty glasses and ’90s shapes. It was a really fun process for me.”



An ad campaign for Carolina Lemke featuring Kardashian West alongside Refaeli will be released later this year.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



