K's my choice

The memo that rock ‘n’ roll is dead apparently didn’t reach the capacity crowd at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv Tuesday night, or the band they came to see.



Belgian treasure K’s Choice arrived in their “second home” of Israel, as lead singer Sarah Bettens put it, to mark their 25th anniversary with a generous overview of their illustrious career.





The audience, consisting of fans who mostly were in diapers when the band first appeared here in 1999 opening for Garbage, sang along with every word of every song, honoring the six-piece band with the superstar status they deserve worldwide.The 90-minute set encompassed the ethereal acoustic harmonies of Bettens and her brother and band co-founder Gert, U2-driven guitar harmonics, rousing anthems (with Sarah still pogoing with the best of them), and straightahead tuneful and heartfelt rock. It wasn’t clear who was having more fun, the crowd or the band. After bringing the show to a frenzy in the threesong encore with a hypnotic “We Are Glaciers,” the Bettens and keyboardist RJ Swinnen returned for a moving, non-amplified a capella version of “Killing Dragons” where not a sound was heard in the packed room besides their blended voices. It was a fitting ending to a night of pure, joyous music.