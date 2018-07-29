Life’s a beach at the Brown Beach House

The first thing you notice about the Brown Beach House is the superb location. It is literally a few feet away from the Tel Aviv shore and within walking distance of some of the city’s most popular bars and restaurants. Built on the site of the legendary Hayarkon Hotel, the cultural stomping ground of officers during the British Mandate, the Brown Beach House is the sister hotel to the Brown Urban Hotel.



When we arrived, the clerk at the reception desk was very friendly and checked us in quickly. The lobby has a small bar near the entrance with an indoor seating area, and while we were waiting for our room keys, they offered us complementary Cava. We also discovered that bikes are available to guests for a cruise down the beautiful Tel Aviv beach-walk (or to take anywhere, really). They also provide beach towels and flip-flops free of charge to guests.





Designed in “Miami Beach 1950s” style with bold icons of flamingos, palm trees, sun umbrellas and lounge chairs, the décor of the Brown Beach House is colorful and bright and gives the place lots of personality and vibrancy. Each suite and social space at the hotel features vintage furniture, hand-selected from around the world, including canary-yellow sofas and lamps fashioned as golden pineapples as well as black-and-white geometric carpeting.In all, there are some 46 rooms in the hotel, including the all-new “Terrace Floor,” which features six spacious new rooms, each one a full 26 square meters with its own private terrace ranging from 26-50 sq.m.We had the pleasure of staying in one of the suites on the sixth floor. What we hadn’t taken into account, however, was the immediate effect our room itself would have on our sense of well-being – an instant switching of gears from “wound up” to “unwound,” without even stopping to take a sip of the complimentary bottle of white wine waiting for us with a note from the manager wishing us a happy stay.The room was decorated in an understated, classy fashion that tastefully mixed slightly modern with classic styles. It had a quaint and cozy vibe, and felt like a home away from home.The suite was outfitted with central air conditioning, flat-screen TV, mini-bar, a king-size bed, matching bathrobes and slippers, and plenty of fluffy white towels and soaps. The highlight of the suite was definitely the enormous private terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea that included a private hot tub.AFTER RELAXING for a while on the terrace, we made our way down to the spa on the ground floor. As you enter the spa, you are welcomed to a little sitting area where there is soothing music in the background, the gentle sound of trickling water and a corner with tea and champagne. The adjacent patio area – which includes palm trees, a wooden deck and an extra-large Jacuzzi – is great for lounging before and after treatments. The kinds of treatment on offer include Swedish, deep-tissue, hot stone and reflexology massages (NIS 290 to NIS 350). We were pampered with a package called the Brown Classic, a treatment for two that includes a mixed technique massage of your choice – 50 minutes of sheer bliss (NIS 790 for 80 minutes).My masseuse was very polite and genteel. She would occasionally ask if the pressure was too much and inquire about my overall comfort. She didn’t talk too much and was a perfect asset in keeping a calm and relaxing setting. She took her time and helped unlock my neck and shoulder muscles. The head massage was pretty fantastic, too.Feeling relaxed after the spa, we made our way back to the room. Watching the Tel Aviv sunset right in front of us from the comfort of our hot tub was truly spectacular. The warm bubbles soothed away the stresses and strains of the 9-5 routine, with a glass of something cool and bubbly in hand. Bliss.The next morning, my wife and I were eager for a scrumptious breakfast. Unlike most Israeli hotel breakfasts which are mainly buffet style, here one is given a menu with the choices of the day. That day, the dishes ranged from eggs Benedict to croque madame and kanafeh. All the main breakfast items come with a choice of a hot or cold beverages as well as a basket of rolls and pastries.We were first served a variety of delicious dishes that included tuna salad, egg salad, labneh cheese and sweet potato cubes drizzled with tahini.I’m not an eggs Benedict connoisseur by any means, but I’ve tried my fair share, and this was one of the best I’ve had. Atop two pieces of toasted brioche, the poached eggs were cooked to perfection, and the strips of smoked salmon on top provided the savory flavor I was craving. The Hollandaise sauce was lemony and buttery, just a little bit tart and not too rich. So many places make it from a tasteless mix, and you can tell.All in all, staying at Brown Beach House was a special experience, a great way to spend time away from the city in the city. The staff was super friendly and accommodating, going out of their way to lend a hand or simply to offer a greeting that makes you feel appreciated.For more info visit www.brownhotels.com/beach The writer was a guest of Brown Beach House.