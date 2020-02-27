The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Lurid Nazis, luminous lovers and Lindbergh as leader

Hunters, the Amazon Prime series, is not exactly subtle.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 13:30
Al Pacino and Logan Letman in 'Hunters' (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/AMAZON STUDIOS/TNS)
Al Pacino and Logan Letman in 'Hunters'
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/AMAZON STUDIOS/TNS)
Hunters, which is available on Amazon Prime for those with an American credit card, or through Partner TV in Israel, is not exactly subtle. It’s done almost like a horror film, which is not surprising because its executive producer is horror-meister Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out). Its over-the-top style is reminiscent of the recent hit film Joker.
While pre-release publicity focused on Al Pacino as Nazi-hunter Meyer Offerman in the US in 1977, he is just one member of an impressive cast, with wonderful veteran character actors, including Jeannie Berlin (The Night Of), Carol Kane (Taxi) and Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven). Dylan Baker, who was the perverted and amoral billionaire Colin Sweeney on The Good Wife, and the eccentric bio-terrorist on The Americans, adds an unrepentant Nazi to the gallery of creeps he has portrayed.
Predictably, Pacino chews the scenery and utters his lines in one of the thickest Yiddish accents ever heard on television. Logan Lerman, a young actor who is the show’s hero, gives a good performance as a young boy on a quest to find his grandmother’s killer. Pacino mentors him with lines like, “You should read the Torah more. It’s the original comic book.”
But while the show is fast-paced and entertaining, it exploits tragedy and invents lurid tortures that did not actually take place, creating controversy and drawing criticism. In one sequence, in a scene set at Auschwitz, a chess master is forced to play a match in which inmates are used as chess pieces and murdered whenever the master loses a piece. The Auschwitz Memorial slammed this sequence as “dangerous foolishness” and a “caricature.” It seems both odd and repugnant that given the many and varied real-life horrors of the concentration camps, the creators would feel the need to invent atrocities.
IF YOU’D rather see something more enjoyable, you can tune in to YES 3 at 10 p.m. on March 1 and see one of the greatest romantic comedy/dramas of all time, and one which is not as well-known today as many others, Two for the Road. The 1967 film, directed by Stanley Donen (Singin’ in the Rain), stars Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney as a couple traveling across Europe at different phases of their relationship.
Written by the renowned British-Jewish screenwriter and novelist Frederic Raphael, the film is sophisticated and bittersweet, the polar opposite of so many mindless, saccharine rom-coms.
The film goes back and forth in time as it shows the two as a married couple in the present day, fed up with each other and deciding whether to divorce; when they first met and fell in love; as newlyweds who can’t afford their own car and travel with an overbearing couple and their hilariously bratty daughter, in the film’s funniest section; and at various other phases of their relationship.
It is very much Hepburn’s movie and arguably the film in which she got to display the most range. All the supporting players are wonderful, and Jacqueline Bisset had her breakout role as the most alluring of a group of coeds with whom Hepburn’s character travels.
Although all the eye candy – especially the gorgeous fashions and European locations, as well as the leads – is fun, the film is memorable for its honesty about the ways in which love can go wrong and the depth and vivacity Hepburn brings to her character.
ONE MUCH-awaited television show that is coming up on March 17 on HOT, Cellcom TV and YES is the adaptation of the Philip Roth novel, The Plot Against America. The six-part HBO series, starring Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan and John Turturro, imagines what America would have been like had the antisemitic Charles Lindbergh been elected president instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Executive produced and written by The Wire creator David Simon, it examines the ripple effect of having Lindbergh for president, given that he was a vocal spokesman for the “America First Committee,” which was opposed to the US taking part in World War II. The story seems especially intriguing since the phrase “America First” was recently embraced by President Trump and his supporters.


Tags Nazis Amazon Prime Video Hunters
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by