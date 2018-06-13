Manhattan Transfer returning to Tel Aviv

The Manhattan Transfer, the decades-old jazz vocal group, will be returning to Israel this summer for one show in August.



The group, which has won multiple Grammy Awards over the years, was last in Israel in 2014 for a performance at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center. And on August 8 the group will take the stage in Tel Aviv once again, this time at Wohl Ampitheater in Hayarkon Park.





Since it was established in 1969 the lineup of Manhattan Transfer has fluctuated greatly. But founder Tim Hauser was the one constant – until his death in October 2014, just weeks after performing in Israel.When the group returns later this year, it will be led by Trist Curless, joined by three original members: Cheryl Bentyne, Alan Paul and Janis Siegel. The group has released more than two dozen albums over its storied career, and is best known for songs including “Chanson D’Amour” and a cover of “The Boy from New York City.”Tickets range from NIS 269 to NIS 545 and are available via manhattan-transfer.co.il