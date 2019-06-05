Neil Patrick Harris appointed int'l ambassador of Tel Aviv Pride parade

Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris (R) and his husband David Burtka arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California .
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
"It's going to be legen - wait for it - dary."
Neil Patrick Harris, famous for this catchphrase in his role as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, and for his roles as Count Olaf in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and famous kid doctor Doogie Howser, is expected to be a special guest at this years Pride parade in Tel Aviv.
Harris, one of Hollywood's hottest gay stars, was appointed as the International Ambassador of this year's parade.
In a statement to the press, the Tel Aviv Municipality said that "hundreds of thousands of people from Israel and around the world will descend on Tel Aviv for a nonstop week of parties, events, and shows that feature and celebrate the city’s vibrant LGBTQ community, culminating in a massive parade through the city streets."
"Tel Aviv’s Pride parade is the largest Pride event in Asia and the Middle East, and one of the largest parades in the world," the municipality added.
The American actor, writer, producer, magician, and singer will attend the Pride International press conference next week as events kick off for the parade, set to take place on Friday, June 14, across the city.
Harris married his long-time boyfriend David Burtka in 2014. The couple have two children, Harper and Gideon, and reside in New York City.
The event will open with a party at Ben Zion Boulevard, which will include "drag shows, speeches and uplifting music" and later feature floats and a beach party at which Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai will perform.
This years Tel Aviv pride is set to be legendary.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>