Netflix picks up Mossad film starring Chris Evans

Chris Evans.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Netflix has purchased the global distribution right to the upcoming Mossad thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort.
The film, starring Chris Evans, tells the story of a group of Mossad agents in the 1980s who helped smuggle thousands of Ethiopian refugees to Israel.
Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, will play the character of Ari Kidron, a Mossad agent who leads the team in setting up the complicated and highly secret operation based in Sudan. The film also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train
), Michael K. Williams (The Wire
, Boardwalk Empire
), Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, Little Miss Sunshine
) and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley.
The film was written and directed by Gideon Raff, the Israeli director behind Prisoners of War,
the series that was remade for Showtime as Homeland
. He also created the FX series Tyrant
and the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Spy
, about Israeli secret agent Eli Cohen.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will be releasing the film at some point later this year. It was not immediately clear if the film would also be released in theaters.
