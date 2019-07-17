Netflix releases trailer of film depicting Ethiopian Jewish rescue - watch

Michael Kenneth Williams (left) and Chris Evans star in The Red Sea Diving Resort.
(photo credit: NETFLIX/MARCOS CRUZ)
X
The first trailer for the new Netflix thriller, The Red Sea Diving Resort, the story of a group of international agents and courageous Ethiopians who used a deserted holiday resort in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel in the early 80s, was released Wednesday.
The film, by Gideon Raff, who created Homeland as well as the Israeli series on which it was based, Prisoners of War, will be released to Netflix subscribers on July 31.
The film features international stars, Ben Kingsley, Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman and Alona Tal in a little-known story about how Israeli spies were able to smuggle thousands of Ethiopians out of the war-torn country by using a deserted Sudanese resort as cover.
The trailer features Ben Kingsley telling his agents they are all too impulsive to be trusted with this mission, which they proceed to carry out, facing peril from Ethiopian military forces who want to stop the Jews from leaving the country. Evans plays one of the key agents.
Michael Kenneth Williams plays an Ethiopian who risks his life to work with them. Williams is best know for his beloved role as the fearless, gay drug dealer Omar on The Wire.
