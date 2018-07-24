July 25 2018
|
Av, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netta ‘toys’ with global stardom with US debut on ‘The Today Show’

"This has been an unreal experience - every day I wake up in another country."

By
July 24, 2018 17:49
3 minute read.
Netta Barzilai on NBC's The Today Show

Netta Barzilai on NBC's The Today Show. (photo credit: ITAY BEZALELI)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Israeli superstar and Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai made her US debut on Tuesday morning – on NBC’s The Today Show.

“This is unreal,” Barzilai told host Carson Daly just before she performed her hit song “Toy” live on the program. “This has been an unreal experience. Every day I wake up in another country.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



Daly asked Barzilai about some of her most memorable experiences since she won the competition earlier this year, and she couldn’t help but mention meeting Prince William in Tel Aviv last month: “He’s a real prince charming.”

Barzilai told Daly that the song “was inspired by the ‘#metoo’ movement, and this is an amazing time when women are finding their voices.” The singer, who brought her signature looper instrument with her, said that “Toy” also “gives power to anyone who’s been struck down, who’s been bullied – it’s to everyone who has been told that they can’t be what they want to be.”

Israel’s Eurovision winner is in the US for the first time since taking home the top prize at the contest earlier this year. She has been doing a series of radio interviews and appearances, but this was her first time performing live. The Today Show is regularly watched by more than four million viewers across the US.

In late May, Barzilai signed a deal with the global record company S-Curve/BMG for global distribution of the winning song "Toy."

On Monday, she also participated in a discussion on the live Build series hosted by the HuffPost website.
Barzilai and interviewer Kevan Kenney discussed her meteoric rise to fame, her time in the Israeli Navy Band and what she has planned for the future.



An audience member asked Barzilai about the presence of Hebrew in her winning song. The singer said when she saw the first version of “Toy” it didn’t have any Hebrew in it, and she made sure to include the line “Ani lo booba” (I am not a doll) since “it was really important to me to add something from home.”

 

A young fan presented @nettabarzi with fan art live on the @buildseriesnyc stage! ✨

A post shared by BUILD Series (@buildseriesnyc) on


Barzilai said during the Build interview that she wants “to reach as many people as I can with the positivity and the message... I realized when I won that this is bigger than me – and I have to serve the cause.” The cause, she said, is letting young people around the world know that it is OK to be different, and to look different and not fit in.

And as for the future?

“I just want to be a musician, and create wonderful, amazing stuff.”

Related Content

July 24, 2018
Poll: Netanyahu's Likud would win 30 seats if elections held today

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut