'One Hundred Daffodils': A journey of self-discovery

One Hundred Daffodils, Winn says, is not a gardening or nature book, it’s about finding answers to “our [human] nature.”

By HELEN BOND  
APRIL 23, 2020 14:07
FLOWERS IN Dallas in 2016 at the scene of a tragedy are illustrative of the author's use of flowers as a metaphor for life.
FLOWERS IN Dallas in 2016 at the scene of a tragedy are illustrative of the author’s use of flowers as a metaphor for life.
(photo credit: JON HERSKOVITZ/REUTERS)
‘There is so much life in the garden. That is why I come.”
With these comforting opening words, Dallas author and horticulturist Rebecca Winn invites us to join her journey of self-discovery and healing in the new memoir One Hundred Daffodils: Finding Beauty, Grace, and Meaning When Things Fall Apart.
A local landscape designer and creator of the inspirational Facebook blog “Whimsical Gardens,” Winn shares her transformational path after the end of a 25-year marriage. One Hundred Daffodils, Winn says, is not a gardening or nature book, it’s about finding answers to “our [human] nature.” In Winn’s case, the lessons learned were guided and inspired in the sanctuary of her own backyard. We talked with Winn to learn more.
 

When did you know your personal reflections would become a book?
It started as journal entries. I would go out to the garden in the morning with my tea and journal in spirals. I started noticing all these journal entries where I observed something obscure going on in my garden, and I would draw this equally obscure line between that and what was going on in my life. I tore those out of my spiral and came inside and put them in a little drawer. I remember as I pushed that drawer closed, thinking: ‘One of these days, I’m going to open that drawer, and there is going to be a book in there.’
What do you see as the relationship between nature and healing?
Nature has patterns of self-healing. When a branch is broken off a tree, in time, you can see that tree heal itself. When we trim hedges, the bush immediately starts pushing out new growth. This self-healing way brings us back to a hopeful place, because no matter what is going on in our lives, it is a beautiful reminder that this, too, will pass.
Your Facebook blog has more than 600,000 followers. Why do you think people are so drawn to the photographs on the site?
I think people like to be reminded that no matter what is going on in their life, the world is a beautiful place, and we are surrounded by beauty. It’s in the little flowering weed sprouting up in the crack of a sidewalk.
It’s everywhere if you will notice it, and every moment you do, there is an expansion that happens inside that at least helps to neutralize all that negativity.
That is part of the beauty of paying attention. You don’t have to be in Bora Bora to observe nature; you can just walk outside. If you make a decision to observe the life around you differently, notice the textures and the shades of the things you walk right past every single day, and find ways to appreciate it... it’s really good for your soul.  
(The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
ONE HUNDRED DAFFODILS:
FINDING BEAUTY, GRACE, AND MEANING WHEN THINGS FALL APART
By Rebecca Winn
Grand Central Publishing


Tags photography nature book review
