Oscar and the Wolf returning to Tel Aviv

Belgian musician Oscar and the Wolf.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A year after his first ever concert in Israel, Belgian musician Oscar and the Wolf is returning to Tel Aviv - and this time to its biggest venue, Hayarkon Park.
Oscar and the Wolf, whose real name is Max Colombie, sold out Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv in 2017. And this time he'll be the headlining act during a full night of music on September 15.
The 27-year-old Belgian singer has slowly become a big name at musical festivals around the world, and his singles "Strange Entity" and "You're Mine" are hits among the indie set. He even received a shout out from legend Elton John, who has repeatedly plugged the artist online and played his songs on his Apple Music radio show.
When Oscar and the Wolf returns to Tel Aviv this fall, he'll be joined by a range of other musicians, who concert organizers have promised to name soon.
Tickets for the show are available via eventer.co.il
and range from NIS 229-399.