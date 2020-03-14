The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Painting sound’ with the Castle in Time Orchestra

The orchestra, led by Matan Daskal, Shalev Ne’eman and Tal Donner, recently returned to Israel from an enthusiastically received tour to four locations in India.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
MARCH 14, 2020 23:25
THE CASTLE in Time Orchestra. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE CASTLE in Time Orchestra.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
It’s not easy to classify the music that Castle in Time Orchestra plays. Is it classical? Electronic? Both? From the compositions to the conducting style, CITO breaks away from conceptions of what an orchestra can and should do, setting its own rhythm or, as they say, marching to the beat of their own drums.
The orchestra, led by Matan Daskal, Shalev Ne’eman and Tal Donner, recently returned to Israel from an enthusiastically received tour to four locations in India. Next week, they will present Sounds of Now, a two-part program featuring compositions by Daskal and Stephen Horenstein at Jaffa’s Beit Kandinof.
The evening will feature CITO’s musicians as well as guests from Horenstein’s LAB Orchestra. At no point in the performance will the musicians read sheet music. In fact, the entire show will occur without the assistance of any written music. Both conductors, Daskal and Horenstein, will employ conducting methods based on visual signs and physicality.
Daskal is a self-professed “soundpainter.” The method, in which a conductor communicates with his musicians, dancers or actors via a common set of signs, was devised by Walter Thompson in the 1960s and 1970s in New York City. It is practiced internationally and is akin to sign language. “Walter lives in Sweden now. I traveled there to study with him,” explains Daskal.
His path to soundpainting, in some way, began with India. “In 2017, [Jerusalem cultural festival] Mekudeshet invited us to do a collaboration with Trilok Gurtu, who is an Indian percussion artist. He doesn’t read music but he improvises amazingly well. We had to understand how to collaborate with him in a situation where we don’t read music, we all improvise as an orchestra. I discovered soundpainting as a tool to make this possible. It brings me back to the body.”
Daskal, 31, is a former dancer. He was a member of the Batsheva Dance Company and went on to perform with leading choreographers such as Yasmeen Godder. “I did a lot of improvisation when I was in Batsheva. I really enjoyed it, there’s freedom, play, instinct… I felt a lot of joy and possibilities for self-expression that I didn’t find in other dance experiences. As a musician, I didn’t find that because I was always aware of the limitations of the instrument I was playing. I found it again with soundpainting,” he says.
Whereas Thompson’s soundpainting consists of more than a thousand signs, Daskal and CITO have worked up to nearly 200. “We do it more and more now. It allows us to go into each show and each show is completely different.
The second part of the program will be led by Horenstein. “Stephen was in Chicago at the time that soundpainting was emerging and he developed his own method, which he calls ‘kinetic conducting.’” In Horenstein’s method, the body is used to convey cues to the musicians. Each performance is improvised and unique.
Following these two conductors requires the musicians to be incredibly alert and flexible. “The musicians are incredible. Each and every one of them is an amazingly talented soloist and improviser,” says Daskal.
In both parts of the evening, electronic and acoustic instruments will be played one alongside the other. “In each concert, we strive to find the integration. What drives me is to hear sounds that I haven’t heard before. The combination of electronic and acoustic instruments allows that fantasy to occur,” he says. 
CITO will present Sounds of Now at Beit Kandinof on March 15 at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.citorchestra.com.


Tags music dance orchestra performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo With the coronavirus pandemic, the time for an emergency gov't is now By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by