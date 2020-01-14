The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Peres Center seeks Israel’s hottest start-ups for new expo

The Expo Hall showcases 45 of Israel's most impressive start-ups to visiting delegations. More than 75,000 visitors from 56 countries have visited the innovation center since February 2019.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 14, 2020 13:23
Peres Center for Peace and Innovation chairman Chemi Peres (photo credit: AMANDA SOROUDI)
Peres Center for Peace and Innovation chairman Chemi Peres
(photo credit: AMANDA SOROUDI)
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation is seeking a second cohort of start-ups to exhibit pioneering technologies at its prominent Israeli Expo Hall, visited by senior officials and tens of thousands of visitors annually.
The Expo Hall, located within the Jaffa-based Peres Center's Israeli Innovation Center, showcases 45 of Israel's most impressive start-ups to visiting delegations. More than 75,000 visitors from 56 countries have visited the innovation center since its inauguration in February 2019, including heads of state, parliamentary delegations, corporate executives and paying members of the public.
The call for applications, in conjunction with the Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Economy, was launched on Monday evening at a cocktail event hosted by the Peres Center and global start-up community Startup Grind. Selected start-ups will showcase their solutions on an annual basis.
"'I am made of the future' my father would say. Indeed, we all are - innovation is the Israeli DNA," said Chemi Peres, chairman of the Peres Center and son of late president Shimon Peres. "Lack of natural resources meant that we innovated out of necessity, and abundance in creativity and audacity has made us the Innovation Nation."
Emphasizing that the expo is open to start-ups from a wide range of different fields, Peres said these are "the companies who will, in the future, change the world for the better – all made in Israel."
Israeli start-ups, growth companies and research bodies developing innovative technologies are eligible to enter the expo. Preference will be given, the Peres Center said, to organizations with diverse teams and those developing impactful or sustainable innovation. Applications will be open until March 19, 2020.
One company that immediately caught the attention of visitors during the first cohort of exhibitors was Hargol FoodTech, an alternative protein start-up seeking to commercialize the farming of nutritious grasshoppers.
"Hargol Foodtech’s presence in the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation provided the company with immense exposure to key figures, strategic partners, investors and the general public," said Hargol FoodTech CEO Dror Tamir.
"One of our biggest challenges is changing the public’s perception about grasshoppers as food, and our exhibit in the innovation center served as a critical gateway to raising awareness and accepting grasshoppers as the future food of the world and Israel."


