Protesters erupt as Eyal Golan accepts honor in Knesset

A group of protesters began shouting and screaming on Tuesday when singer Eyal Golan took the stage in a room in the Knesset to accept an award.
Golan - who was investigated for but not charged with sexual exploitation of a minor - was handed the award Tuesday by Likud MK Nava Boker. Last week Boker, the chairwoman of the Knesset Caucus for Hebrew Music, announced that Golan was among a list of Israeli musicians being honored by the caucus. But it quickly emerged that the remaining caucus members were not consulted over the prize and most did not even know it existed.
Over the past week many MKs and women's groups expressed anger that Golan would be honored in the Knesset considering his connection to the child prostitution case that saw his father sent to prison
. Golan also was charged and convicted of tax evasion in 2014.
"We're not going to pay attention to the background noise," Golan said as he took the stage as the shouting protesters were removed. Boker and Golan then performed a duet for the remaining audience members.
Neither Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein nor Culture Minister Miri Regev were in attendance at the event. Edelstein said Tuesday he was awarding the Knesset Speaker's prize for Quality of Life at the same time. Regev issued a statement Monday that Golan was worthy of the honor, but she was unable to attend since she would be paying her last respects to the late Yigal Bashan. None of the other members of the Knesset Caucus for Hebrew Music were in attendance. The only other MKs spotted at the event were Likud's David Bitan and Kulanu's Akram Hasson.
The other artists who were honored at the ceremony were the late Naomi Shemer and Ehud Manor, Yossi Gispan, Nurit Hirsh, Ilanit, Yehoram Gaon, Arkadi Duchin, Ishay Ribo, Einat Sarouf, Avi Singolda, the Reuveni Brothers, the Revivo Project and Tmira Yardeni. But many of them also did not attend, some because they were paying their respects to Bashan and others for unspecified reasons.
