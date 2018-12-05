Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick visit Israel, celebrate Hanukkah

Quentin Tarantino,Daniella Pick and Tzvika Pick celebrate Hannukah in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The couple, who wed last week, have been spending time in Tel Aviv with family and friends, and on Tuesday evening they celebrated the holiday with Daniella’s father, Israeli musical legend Tzvika Pick.
Pick, who became very ill earlier this year and has been recovering for many months, was not well enough to travel to Los Angeles for his daughter’s nuptials. Tuesday night’s Hanukkah celebration with his daughter and new son-in-law was the first public photo seen of Pick since his health scare. The family – and another family friend – lit the third candle and enjoyed some doughnuts, cheesecake and wine.
Over the past few days, Tarantino and his new bride have been photographed around Tel Aviv and Herzliya by eager Israeli paparazzi. Although on Tuesday, Tarantino was less than pleased to see them, and flipped off a local photographer from his car.
