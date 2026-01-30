US President Donald Trump sent a personal note to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thanking him for the city of Bat Yam naming a promenade after him in September, Ynet reported.

The note was written on a printout of a post Netanyahu made on X/Twitter. The photo in the post showed Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Bat Yam Mayor Tzvi Brot laying the cornerstone for the President Donald Trump Promenade.

"Bibi - This is so great - Thank you - Donald," the president had written below the post, along with his signature.

At the cornerstone laying ceremony in September, Brot had explained the rationale for naming the promenade after Trump, saying, "Throughout his terms, President Trump has stood steadfast alongside Israel time and again, especially in recent months in his efforts against Iran and Hamas, and for the release of our hostages. The President has chosen to be on the right side of history. We appreciate this and are grateful."

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Bat Yam for the cornerlaying ceremony of the President Donald Trump Promenade. (credit: Screenshot/X/@IsraeliPM)

President Donald Trump Promenade inspired by Trump's Gaza beachfront property idea

Netanyahu said that the idea originated from Trump's idea to turn the Gaza Strip into beachfront property.

"He [Trump] said to me, you have wonderful beachside properties here. He's talking about one that’s a bit to the south here, in Gaza. He said it should be turned into a monument of peace, prosperity, good life, and not terror. He’s absolutely right. That’s why I said to the mayor of Bat Yam, my dear friend, Tzvi Brot, I think it would be a good idea to name the promenade along this incredible beach in honor of President Trump."