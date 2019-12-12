Quentin Tarantino to attend Jerusalem Cinematheque screening on Saturday

Quentin Tarantino, the master director of such classics as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, and his wife, Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick, will attend a screening of a documentary about his work, QT8: The First Eight, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m.This documentary by Tara Wood focuses on the first 21 years of Quentin Tarantino’s career and includes interviews with his actors and collaborators, including Christoph Waltz (who has won Oscars for his performances in the Tarantino films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained), Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Diane Kruger, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lucy Liu, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell and Robert Forster.Tarantino was the guest of honor at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016 and gave a candid and entertaining master class at a screening of Pulp Fiction. Festival attendees remember Tarantino as surprisingly gracious and friendly, given the intense and grotesque violence that characterizes most of his films. His films may deal with some twisted characters, but Tarantino came off as a very nice guy.He’s also becoming an honorary Israeli with his marriage to Pick, the daughter of iconic Israeli singer, Svika Pick. The couple have reportedly rented a house in Tel Aviv and are said to be planning to move there after the birth of their first child. Tarantino has said that he will make just one more film, partly because he wants to spend time with his family.Pick, who met Tarantino when he was in Israel to promote Inglourious Basterds a decade ago, had a cameo in his latest film, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, which was released last summer and received some of Tarantino’s best reviews in years.