May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
RAPPER FLO RIDA HEADING TO ISRAEL IN JULY

For the first time in his career, rapper and singer Flo Rida will be performing in Israel this summer.

By
May 8, 2018
Flo Rida. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, will take the stage at the Rishon Lezion Live Park on July 5. The Grammy-nominated performer and record-breaker will be hosting one heck of a dance party at his Israeli show, amid a summer of huge international concerts.

Flo Rida has enjoyed multiple No. 1 hit songs, including “Low,” “Right Round” and “Whistle.” The artist has also collaborated with singers Kesha, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and many more. “Low” was the most downloaded single of the decade that began in 2000 according to Recording Industry Association of America.

Tickets for the show range from NIS 249 to NIS 429. Tickets are available for sale at flo-rida.co.il and at *9609.



