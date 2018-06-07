June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Regev: If the Eurovision isn't in Jerusalem, it shouldn't be in Israel

Regev was reacting in part to unconfirmed reports Wednesday that the European Broadcasting Union requested that the Eurovision be held in a "not divisive location."

June 7, 2018 09:56
1 minute read.
Netta Barzilai performs after winning the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12. (photo credit: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS)

As the country roils from the cancellation of the friendly soccer match against Argentina, Culture Minister Miri Regev said Thursday morning that if Israel can't host the Eurovision in Jerusalem next year it should reconsider hosting it at all.

"I will recommend to the government that the Eurovision — if it can't be in Jerusalem — we shouldn't host it," Regev said in an interview with the Kan radio station Thursday morning.

"It costs Israel NIS 50 million. It is designed to market the country. It's a beautiful musical show that brings every country here," Regev added. "I think personally that if the Eurovision won't be in Jerusalem, it would be wrong to invest NIS 50 million of public funds. The State of Israel's capital is Jerusalem and we should not be ashamed of it."

Regev was reacting in part to unconfirmed reports Wednesday that the European Broadcasting Union requested that the Eurovision be held in a "not divisive location."

Since Netta Barzilai brought a win home for Israel at the Eurovision earlier this year, Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that next year's competition should be hosted in Jerusalem (as the 1979 and 1999 contests were).

But tensions are high just a day after the much-anticipated friendly game against the Argentina team was called off. Officials said the reason was threats against the team's star, Lionel Messi. But many also linked the cancellation to the decision to move the match from Haifa to Jerusalem — a decision pushed by Regev. Several snap polls held in Israel on Wednesday saw Israelis blaming Regev herself for the cancellation.

 



Knesset nixes bill forcing completion of West Bank security barrier

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

